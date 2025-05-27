Cuban minister highlights results of Cuba’s cultural policy

During a meeting in Mexico City with artists, Cubans residing in the country, members of the solidarity movement, and other friends, the minister asserted that Cuba is teeming with schools and cultural institutions, which is a result of Cuba’s cultural policy.

Nevertheless the difficulties arising from the US blockade, Alonso noted that, no art schools or cultural institutions have been closed in Cuba, nor have any events been suspended. He emphasized that the essence of the Revolution’s cultural policy is the democratization of culture and access to cultural services, while defining the community as the fundamental front for culture in Cuba today.

At the meeting held at the Cuban Embassy, ​​the minister mentioned that the cultural sphere is one of the most important targets of the campaign against Cuba, however, he emphasized that the overwhelming majority of Cuban artists continue to work with institutions and alongside the Revolution.

The minister also stated: “In moments when the blockade has been intensified in a brutal and unprecedented manner, with massive campaigns seeking to discredit the Revolution, Mexico has been upright and transparent in its expression of friendship toward Cuba,”. He also expressed his gratitude for the Mexicans’ continued expressions of solidarity with the Cuban people and their cause.

The participants in the meeting, which included a performance by singer-songwriters Raúl Torres and Ariel Barreiro, demonstrated their commitment to the defense of the Cuban culture and the Cuban Revolution. (Take from Prensa Latina)