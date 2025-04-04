Havana, April 3.- Cuban medical cooperation has its roots going back to October 17, 1962, when Fidel Castro announced the dispatch of 50 doctors to Algeria. This gesture marked the beginning of a solidarity mission that, since then, has brought more than 600,000 health professionals to work in 165 countries, serving communities in need around the world.

In 1963, the first Cuban medical brigade arrived in Algeria, laying the foundation for humanitarian work that has expanded over the years. A key moment was the creation of the Comprehensive Health Program, implemented after Hurricanes Mitch and George, transforming medical collaboration with initiatives such as “Barrio Adentro” in Venezuela and “Operation Miracle,” which restored sight to millions of people.

In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, the Henry Reeve Contingent was established, composed of more than 10,000 professionals ready to assist in natural disasters and emergencies.

Similarly, in Haiti, doctors were already operating when the 2010 earthquake devastated the country and caused tens of thousands of deaths.

This contingent played a prominent role during the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, where 256 medical staff arrived in the most affected areas. In 2014, Cuba was the only country to send medical brigades to Sierra Leone, Guinea-Conakry, and Liberia on a sustained basis for several months to combat the Ebola epidemic. While the WHO and some countries, such as China, offered support and sent doctors, only Cuba deployed brigades with more than 200 experts.

This effort contributed significantly to controlling the disease in the three affected nations, preventing its spread to other regions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba sent 58 medical brigades to 42 countries, including Lombardy, Italy, one of the epicenters of the crisis. In February 2023, following two devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, a brigade of 32 Cuban medical staff was rapidly deployed to save lives and assist victims.

The global impact of Cuban medical cooperation is remarkable. Cuban doctors have treated more than 2.3 billion people, performed 17 million surgeries, assisted in the birth of 5 million children, and saved more than 12 million lives. Furthermore, “Operation Miracle” has performed more than 3.3 million ophthalmological surgeries.

Currently, Cuba maintains more than 24,000 collaborators in 56 countries, operating under pro bono agreements or with stipends that reflect a model of altruism and solidarity.

Despite external criticism and slander, primarily from U.S. leaders, the humanitarian work of Cuban doctors continues to be recognized by local governments and communities, bringing medical care to the most remote and vulnerable regions of the world. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)