Cuban Lopez wins his fifth Olympic gold in wrestling

No one in any sport has won titles in five summer Olympic editions, so the victory over Cuban-Chilean Yasmani Acosta turned him a unique wrestler.

For the gold, he won 6-0, but in the case of Acosta he also did something historic, as he secured for Chile the first medal in this sport in this type of competition, in the presence of the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the German Thomas Bach.

The bronze medals in this weight went to China’s Lingzhe Meng, who defeated Abdellatif Mohamed of Egypt 5-2, and to Iran’s Amin Mirzazadeh, who beat Sabah Saleh Shariati of Azerbaijan 4-0. (Take from Prensa Latina)