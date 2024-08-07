Cuban Lopez wins his fifth Olympic gold in wrestling
Paris, Aug 7.- Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez further secured his place among the immortals of world sport by dominating the up to 130 kilograms division of the Greco-Roman style, his fifth gold medal in the Olympics.
No one in any sport has won titles in five summer Olympic editions, so the victory over Cuban-Chilean Yasmani Acosta turned him a unique wrestler.
For the gold, he won 6-0, but in the case of Acosta he also did something historic, as he secured for Chile the first medal in this sport in this type of competition, in the presence of the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the German Thomas Bach.
The bronze medals in this weight went to China’s Lingzhe Meng, who defeated Abdellatif Mohamed of Egypt 5-2, and to Iran’s Amin Mirzazadeh, who beat Sabah Saleh Shariati of Azerbaijan 4-0. (Take from Prensa Latina)