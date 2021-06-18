Cuban hero denounces criminal US blockade against his country

Lima, Jun 18.- Cuban hero Fernando Gonzalez thanked Peruvians virtually for their solidarity against the United States blockade against his country, and pointed out that that criminal policy will fail in its objective of subduing his homeland.

Gonzalez, who chairs the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), participated from Havana in a virtual forum organized by the Peruvian group Solicuba.

He called to continue the struggle and mobilizations against the blockade that suffocates the Cuban economy to get concessions from Cuba and the Cubans.

Cuba will submit again, on June 23, for 29 occasions since 1992, at the United Nations General Assembly, a draft resolution against the economic, commercial and financial blockade to which Washington has subjected the Cubans for almost 60 years, he stated.

Gonzalez, who was one of five Cuban heroes who were unjustly held in US prisons for several years, added that once again the UN General Assembly will approve the condemnation of the blockade, and Cuba will win a diplomatic victory, ‘but the history of the 28 previous resolutions tells us that it will not be enough.’

That blockade has been tightened, he pointed out, with the implementation of the Helms-Burton Act and much more with the measures taken by the Donald Trump Government (2017-2021) and the validity of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act that confers power to the US judicial system to process lawsuits against foreign companies over confiscated or legally nationalized properties during the early years of the Cuban Revolution. (Prensa Latina)