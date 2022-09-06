Polls open in Chile for constitutional referendum

At stake is a constitutional bill, elaborated by a democratically elected convention, or the magna carta inherited from the dictatorship.

The proposal was drafted by a convention made up of 77 men and 77 women, with seats reserved for indigenous peoples, and incorporates historically neglected issues such as the recognition of native communities, women’s rights, universal health care and access to free and quality education.

The draft Constitution that is submitted to plebiscite shall respect the nature of the Republic of the State of Chile, its democratic regime, the final and enforceable judicial sentences and the international treaties ratified by Chile and which are in force.

It defines Chile as a partisan democracy in which women should be entitled to hold up to 50% of public offices, while it ensures the State should be plurinational and intercultural and guarantees the right to abortion as well as conditions for pregnancy and delivery. “Maternity should voluntary and protected”, it stressed and does away the property over water.

On the media ground, it establishes the right to communication equity, media pluralism and the protection of journalists, something that is not guaranteed today, several panelists have stressed.

It also empower the State to encourage the creation of media outlets and their development at regional and community level, while preventing the concentration of properties.

In addition, it promotes public media in different technological platforms that respond to the informative, educational, cultural and entertainment needs of all groups of the population.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)