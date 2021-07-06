People of Jamaica are grateful for the Cuban health personnel (+Photos)
She commented that the referred hospital has been receiving Cuban health professionals for more than 10 years, and currently has a brigade of 26 collaborators, most of them nurses who work in different areas.
‘Here, it had never been possible to do pediatric cardiovascular surgery until this heart center started working with the help of Cuba, which provided specialized medical personnel’, the collaborator from Havana said.
In this sense, she described working with children as a challenge, since as a clinical perfusion assistant she only had experience with adults in the cardiovascular surgery service in ‘Hermanos Ameijeiras’ hospital in Havana.
‘In Jamaica I have had to cross the language and culture barrier, which has made me outdo myself every day, as I work with a multinational surgical team’, she emphasized. (Prensa Latina)