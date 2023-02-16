Cuban foreign minister regrets accident involving migrants in Panama
Havana, Feb 16 .- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez this Wednesday conveyed his condolences to relatives of the victims of an accident in Panama that involved Cuban migrants, and noted that the Cuban Embassy is in contact with them to assist those affected.
Rodriguez insisted that “Cuba reiterates its permanent commitment to regular, safe and orderly migration” and pointed out that the Cuban Embassy in Panama “maintains communication with competent authorities to identify the victims of Cuban nationality and provide the required consular assistance to our compatriots and their families.”
(Taken from Prensa Latina)