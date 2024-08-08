Cuban Foreign Minister denounces attacks on Gaza’s education system

Through his account in X, the foreign minister pointed out that these acts constitute a violation of International Humanitarian Law.

Rodriguez also denounced the murder of 9,211 students and 397 members of the Gazan educational staff, as well as the bombing of 353 public schools and universities.

In that social network, the Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party Organization, Roberto Morales, condemned the massacre suffered by the Palestinian people, perpetrated by the Israeli forces with the support of the U.S. government.

“No less than 40 000 dead in 10 months: it is a crime and we denounce it”, he stressed.

Recently, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warned about the serious humanitarian situation suffered by the population in Gaza.

The ongoing hostilities had an extremely worrying impact on the population, up to 1.9 million people, 90 percent of the total, are internally displaced, the institution stressed in a statement.

The food diversity consumption of young children and pregnant women is extremely limited, it said.

Unicef said that more than two million Gazans face high levels of acute food insecurity.

During the first months of 2024 indicators showed modest improvement, but the Israeli ground offensive against the southern coastal enclave last May reversed the positive trend, it criticized. (Take from Prensa Latina)