Cuban foreign minister condemns US migration policy on children

Havana, Apr 13.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the migration policy that affects children on the border between Mexico and the United States.

 

On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy denounced the treatment given to children and young people as violations of their human rights.

‘The abuses against minors, the exposition to #COVID19 and the separation from their parents are part of cruelties and violations of human rights,’ he tweeted.

According to press reports, more than 18,000 children are under custody of the US Customs at deficient facilities that do not guarantee the necessary distancing and hygiene amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Prensa Latina)

