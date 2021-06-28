Cuban emigrants in the U.S. started a caravan against the blockade
Washington, Jun 28.- Dozens of Cuban emigrants on Sunday started a caravan from Miami, Florida, to the US capital in demonstration to call for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez hailed in Twitter the start of another friendship caravan in the US to demand the Government to lift the economic, financial and trade blockade on the neighboering island.
As a part of that trip, coordinated by the Bridges of Love organization headed by professor Carlos Lazo, part of the activists met on Saturday in the city of Tampa, in Florida, visited dozens of times by Cuban National Hero Jose Marti in the 19th century and where he carried out extensive work to unite Cuban emigrants to fight Spanish colonialism.
There, in front of the monument to the Apostle of the Cuban independence, Lazo and his companions in this trip called for the lifting of Washington’s unilateral sanctions that affect Cuban families so much.
Hundreds of people have carried out actions in several cities of the world for several months to call for the lifting of sanctions, which have been tightened even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, for the 29th time since 1992, the countries of the world strongly called for the lifting of the blockade at the UN General Assembly.
A total of 184 member states of the United Nations supported a new resolution that calls for the lifting of the blockade imposed by Washington for almost 60 years, while the United States and Israel voted against it and were isolated regarding the claim of most of the international community. (Prensa Latina)