Cuban emigrants in the U.S. started a caravan against the blockade

Washington, Jun 28.- Dozens of Cuban emigrants on Sunday started a caravan from Miami, Florida, to the US capital in demonstration to call for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez hailed in Twitter the start of another friendship caravan in the US to demand the Government to lift the economic, financial and trade blockade on the neighboering island.

As a part of that trip, coordinated by the Bridges of Love organization headed by professor Carlos Lazo, part of the activists met on Saturday in the city of Tampa, in Florida, visited dozens of times by Cuban National Hero Jose Marti in the 19th century and where he carried out extensive work to unite Cuban emigrants to fight Spanish colonialism.