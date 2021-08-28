Cuban doctor calls to reinforce children’s care

Havana, Aug 28.- Lisset Lopez, head of Cuba’s national pediatrics group, reiterated the need to reinforce the care of children against Covid-19 and other diseases such as dengue.

In addition to the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, the country is currently facing a constant fight against dengue transmission, both preventable diseases, the expert said in a press briefing on television.

Lopez indicated that the Dengue-Covid-19 comorbidity surpassed dozen children, who had a severe pandemic.

Recently, Dr. Osvaldo Castro, Cuban Master in Infectious and Tropical Diseases, emphasized that in the current complex scenario due to Covid-19, this health disease could be confused with dengue, however, they have several differences.

Covid-19 is transmitted through the respiratory route and dengue through the blood (by a mosquito’s bite). The initial symptoms are similar: fever, general malaise and some diarrhea, so establishing a differential diagnosis is sometimes difficult, he said.

Lopez informed that to date, some 6,800 active children are in hospitals or their homes nationwide, and the daily figures continue to exceed 1,000.

Soberana-Pediatria, in charge by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), is already showing very encouraging results, Vicente Verez, director of that institution, said a few days ago.