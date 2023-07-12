Cuban Deputy Prime Minister visits the Bahamas

The high-ranking official expressed gratitude for the invitation and conveyed a message of congratulations from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and the Cuban people in general, while Davis reiterated his country’s unequivocal position against the sanctions against Cuba.

In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, both parties expressed the need to strengthen the two country’s unity, continue to work on issues of common interest, such as climate change, and strengthen current cooperation by expanding it to other areas such as sports, the communiqué noted. (Taken from Prensa Latina)