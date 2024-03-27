Cuban Communist Youth prepares for its 12th Congress

Havana, Mar 27.- Members of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC, in Spanish) are preparing to hold the 12th Congress of the organization, scheduled to be held on April 2-4.

Before the event, delegates and guests to the forum will meet with authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and provincial governments to learn about their territories’ economic and social strategies.

According to information in Juventud Rebelde Newspaper, they will also visit production and service centers to learn more about the concerns of those they will represent at the conclave.

This event has been preceded by an organic process across the country aimed at perfecting the organization that assumes the commitment to be the youth vanguard of Cuban society and the continuity of its socialist project.

Some 400 delegates and about 100 guests will attend the Congress. According to the source, they reflect today’s Cuban society and express the leading changes the nation is undergoing.

The UJC was founded by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on April 4, 1962; a year before, on the same date, the José Martí Pioneers Organization (OPJM, in Spanish) had been constituted. (Taken from Prensa Latina)