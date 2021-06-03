Cuban Chucho Valdes to participate in Spain’s Jazz Festival

Madrid, Jun 3.- Cuban pianist Jesus Valdes alias Chucho, US saxophonist Kenny Garrett and Spanish composer Maria Bonet will take part in the next edition of the Barcelona Jazz Festival, organizers announced.

The cultural event in Barcelona will also feature singer and bandleader Bobby McFerrin, performer Dianne Reeves and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, all from the United States.

Also from the United States are composer, pianist and producer Vijay Iyer, modern jazz guitarist Ben Monder, vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant and young musician and singer Vic Mirallas.

The artists represent only 20 to 25 percent of the meeting program, a world reference in the genre and characterized by free concerts, master classes, lectures and meetings with artists.

The 25 concerts unfolded make up the program scheduled for October, which also includes the De Cajon flamenco cycle, with four confirmed names, among them Spanish singer Estrella Morante with her new show ‘Vivire’ (I’ll live).

The 52nd edition of the event is currently underway and will conclude on July 12 with a concert by Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Palau of Music in Barcelona. (Prensa Latina)