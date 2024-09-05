Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd is a renowned pharmaceutical distributor in Sri Lanka that offers premium rung generic medicine, nutraceuticals, surgical, and medical instruments (diagnostics), and cosmeceuticals, the source stressed.

As in Sri Lanka, global scientists acknowledge the remarkable progress made by Cuba’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, despite the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the US government against the Caribbean nation.

Despite Washington’s economic war, which hinders access to technologies, equipment, inputs, and even the exchange of knowledge, Cuba has managed to develop quality and effective products for human and animal health and other sectors, the sources pointed out. (Take from Prensa Latina)