Unicef: more than 30 years accompanying Cuba

He praised the number of vaccines with which Cuba counts on. On the other hand, Unicef buys the ones against rubella, measles and mumps that are not produced here and at the same time, acquires the Cuban immunogen against pneumococcus which is distributed in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He added that Cuba is one of the few countries in the region that grants maternity and paternity leave for the care of children, a concept linked to gender equality and equity.

Trossero acknowledged that Cuba maintains a high level of response to emergencies, and ratified the ongoing collaboration in this and other pillars in the Caribbean island.

Unicef is at its best, we have great experience and we will continue to support Cuba when events occur, such as the powerful and destructive hurricane Ian, the explosion at the Saratoga hotel and the great fire at the supertanker base in the city of Matanzas. Trossero assured.

