Cubaindustria 2024 bets on industrial development

Havana, Jun 17.- The 4th edition of Cubaindustria 2024 opens on Monday with a broad agenda that includes technical and scientific exchanges, the strengthening of technological associations, the promotion of exportable products, and the consolidation of national production.

The event is held at the Conference Center and the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana. It aims to achieve the country’s integration, complementarity, and international insertion in the industrial sector.

In a press briefing, before the Cubaindustria meeting, Deputy Industry Minister, Ernesto Cedeño, explained that the event is an opportunity to join efforts and strengthen alliances with companies in the sector, national and foreign technological partners, non-state management forms, and the Union of Military Industries.

Cedeño recalled that this edition, marked by the existing national and international complex scenario, highlighted the effects of the economic, financial, and commercial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

In addition, other measures implemented by the US Government affect the country’s industrial economic development.

Cubaindustria 2024 will have an industrial development policy that will be the leading issue in each gathering, congress, and trade fair.

The International Congress will feature ten congresses and a design forum; 62 keynote speeches, 38 of which are national and 24 international; and 333 lectures, including 315 national and 18 international.

About the exhibition fair, Carlos Alberto Gomez, vice president of the event, said that some 360 participants, 338 exhibitors, 276 nationals with 94 companies, 49 foreigners with 22 companies, 13 non-state management forms, and 22 related to the design activity will display their works. (Taken from Prensa Latina)