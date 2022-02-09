Cuba, world’s third country with one Covid-19 vaccine dose

Havana, Feb 9.- Cuba reports 10,581,126 people with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a figure that places the country in the third place among the world in this indicator.

The updated figures from Oxford University’s statistics website, Our World in Data, show that only the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Portugal are ahead of Cuba, which is followed by Brazil, the United States, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Bangladesh and Russia, in the top 10.

The Finlay Vaccines Institute, which developed the Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines, tweeted that it is proud of that position, because since the beginning of the pandemic a strategy has been designed from a scientific perspective and based on Cuba’s homegrown vaccines.

Our World in Data indicated that 61.5 percent of the world’s population has received at least one injection of a vaccine against Covid-19 and 10.24 billion doses have been administered globally.

Only 10.4 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least the first injection, a sign of the unequal access to vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, the British university noted.

Since late 2021, Our World in Data has placed Cuba at the head in terns of vaccine doses administered per 100 citizens, with a current rate of 305.29.

In that section are Chile (244.05), United Arab Emirates (237.32), China (208.46), Brazil (173.21), United States (163.74), Mexico (130.26), India (121.72), Indonesia (117.61) and closes the top 10 Russia (106.76).

(Prensa Latina)