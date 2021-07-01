Cuban president highlights immunization in context of Covid-19

Havana, July 1st.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez noted that more than one million Cubans have been immunized with Cuba’s Covid-19 vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana 02, in the context of new measures to contain the pandemic.

‘We surpassed one million Cubans vaccinated with all three doses of Abdala or Soberana. This good news comes in the worst outbreak of Covid19, which has forced us to declare community transmission in the country. We have a new plan of measures, there will be more requirements and vaccination will continue’, he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) confirmed on Tuesday that 1.63 people have completed the vaccination scheme in clinical trials, intervention studies and health intervention.

Likewise, 2,696,277 have received at least one dose of the vaccine candidates, and the second has already been administered to 1,973,744 volunteers.

The immunization scheme designed in Cuba includes three doses of Abdala, a formulation from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), which showed 92.28 percent efficacy. (Prensa Latina)