Cuba: UPEC calls to stop Israeli massacre against Palestine

In a statement released this Friday, UPEC claimed that ahead of such a disproportionate and horrible act, indifference, manipulation, bias or silence are also part of the crime.

Palestinian children, women and the elderly are being murdered, and the truth is also being “killed”, when 38 journalists and media workers have already been killed during the Israeli bombings, UPEC added.

Gaza’s journalists -the text states- are the eyes of the war and Israel deliberately attacks them.

From Cuba, victim of military aggressions and of the biggest lies used to justify the longest and most lacerating economic, financial and commercial aggression, UPEC makes its commitment to fight for the truth to be known and not to let it die.

Only in this way will we be able to awaken the world’s conscience to condemn the actions of genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza and other cities. The document stressed that killing the truth seems to be part of the Zionist operation with the advice of the United States and the silence and complicit support of others who claim to be defenders of the most sacred rights of human beings. (Taken from Prensa Latina)