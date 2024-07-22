Cuba to deliver more than 35 archival film tapes to Nicaragua

ICAIC President Alexis Triana, who is visiting Nicaragua, told Prensa Latina that these materials are in photochemical support (celluloid) processed in black and white in the laboratories of Cubanacan’s film studios.

Triana added that it was done as part of collaboration between the then Nicaraguan Film Institute (INCINE) and ICAIC.

He commented that these materials were kept in custody together with Cuban documentaries and newsreels with similar conservation conditions, and explained that they are not copies, as they correspond to starting supports for the processes (originals or duplications).

“It is a true honor to deliver this heritage that our people have kept for years, that they have preserved so that it can be in Nicaragua’s vaults as part of the heritage of what the National Cinematheque does and that together we can continue to rescue this glorious history of our cinema,” he said. (Take from Prensa Latina)