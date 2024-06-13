Cuba strengthens energy cooperation with Latin America

Havana, Jun 13. -President Miguel Diaz-Canel met in Havana with Andres Rebolledo, Executive Secretary of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), to strengthen cooperation with that entity.

National television reported on Wednesday that during the meeting, held at the Palace of the Revolution, the seat of the Government, Diaz-Canel was grateful to Rebolledo for holding the 61st ordinary session of OLADE experts in Cuba.

The president acknowledged the support in training to face the challenges of the country’s energy transition and expressed the willingness to participate in the organization’s projects and proposals.

We know the work on digital transformation in Latin America and the Caribbean, and in other projects, to develop renewable energy sources, the head of State pointed out.

This regional meeting is taking place in Havana on June 13 and 14, with the participation of the 27 States, to discuss energy cooperation in a continent rich in such resources, which needs investment and integration.(Prensa Latina)