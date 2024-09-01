Cuba: Road safety to be reinforced at the opening of the school year

The head of the specialized traffic body of the General Directorate of the PNR, Colonel Roberto Rodríguez, said in an interview for national television that the agents of that institution will support the safe movement of more than 1.600.000 students and their families to the classrooms

He explained that this year the entire police system will be involved in the security of the access roads to schools, in support of the specialized traffic forces that usually perform this task.

According to Rodriguez, law enforcement agents will also be present at the entrance of a group of student centers of all levels of education in the nation.

The PNR chief also said that they are intensifying the communication campaign to raise awareness among drivers and pedestrians about safety measures on public roads to avoid accidents.

In this sense, Rodriguez recommended drivers to check the conditions of their vehicles, to plan the adequate itinerary of their trip and to do it with enough time in advance before the classes start.

The PNR officer argued that these seemingly simple prescriptions can prevent violations of traffic laws, such as speeding, disrespecting traffic signs and pedestrian right-of-way. (Take from Prensa Latina)