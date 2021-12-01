Cuba Rejects New US Sanctions

Havana, Dec 1st.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected on his Twitter account new measures announced by US State Secretary Antony Blinken against nine Cuban officials.

The measures adopted against the Cuban officials will not change the island’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty, Minister Rodriguez stressed.

Secretary Blinken announced on Twitter that the State Department imposed visa restrictions on nine Cuban government officials, which he said “damage the capacity of the Cuban people to improve political, economic and safety conditions.”

The new sanctions aimed at members of the Cuban Interior and Revolutionary Armed Forces ministries, though the US State Department does not mention names.

