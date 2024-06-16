Prensa Latina: a link in Cuba’s foreign policy, Cuban FM states

Moscow, Jun 15.- The Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina has been, during its 65 years of existence, a link in the foreign policy of the Revolution, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated on Friday.

Talking about the history of foreign policy would be impossible without acknowledging Prensa Latina’s contribution; we are happy today to celebrate its 65th anniversary and recall the close relationship among this news agency, the Foreign Ministry (MINREX), and our diplomatic missions in more than 40 countries,” the head of Cuban diplomacy stressed.

During his recent official visit to Russia, where he attended the BRICS Plus Ministerial Council meeting and met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the Cuban foreign minister recalled the early days of 1959 when Jorge Ricardo Masetti, Ernesto Che Guevara, and many other indispensable people responded to Commander Fidel Castro’s call for Operation Truth.

Rodriguez noted that Prensa Latina and the MINREX are working together “to provide our people and the nations worldwide with truthful, timely, and complete information amid adverse international circumstances that we can only overcome with a common struggle.

“Congratulations! and all our affection, Prensa Latina,” the Cuban foreign minister said.

On June 16, 1959, Prensa Latina became the first alternative media outlet in the American continent to face up to large information monopolies dominated by the United States. (Taken from Prensa Latina)