Havana, july 21.- Cuban foreign minister bruno rodríguez mourned the death of prominent us democratic congresswoman sheila jackson lee.

In his profile on the social network x, the island’s top diplomat recalled the more than three-decade political career of jackson lee, whom he described as a friend of cuba, a country she visited several times.

He detailed in his message that the congresswoman defended the lifting of the u.s. Blockade and the improvement of relations between her country and this caribbean nation.

The anti-racist and pro-minority crusader, who died the day before at the age of 74, had pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Jackson lee spearheaded some major legislative initiatives, such as the violence against women act, and was a member of the judiciary subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security.

He also served on the house budget committee. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)