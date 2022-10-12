Cuba kicks off colloquium on Native Cultures of the Americas

Havana-based Casa de las Americas wrote on its Twitter account that the meeting focuses on the theme “Indigenous Peoples: memory, communication and languages” and addresses aspects related to the region’s economic, political, social, and cultural reality.

The theoretical meeting also discusses actions against the mechanisms of dispossession and oblivion of Latin American cosmovisions and their articulation through communication strategies, artistic creation, resistance experiences, activism, and leadership.

The event runs until October 14 and features a wide-ranging program of papers, book launching, and documentary screenings.

The aim is to analyze and reflect on community spaces of intergenerational coexistence in which indigenous languages play a fundamental role in spreading Latin American culture.

Master lectures, panels, and poetry readings are other activities that complete the program of the meeting, which will pay tribute to Brazilian politician, educator, writer, researcher, sociologist, and anthropologist Darcy Ribeiro on his 100th birth anniversary.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)