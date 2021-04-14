Cuba denounces US and NATO movements on Russian borders

Havana, Apr 14.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced today the recent movements of troops by the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the direction of the borders of the Russian Federation.

These maneuvers constitute a serious threat to international peace and security, qualified the head of Foreign Relations in a message published on his official Twitter account.

According to press reports, Russian diplomatic sources denounced that NATO and the United States are turning Ukraine into a ‘powder keg’. ‘The volume of (military) aid is increasing. The United States and other NATO countries consciously transform Ukraine into a powder keg,’ accused Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov in response to statements from Washington.

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Joe Biden from the United States talked the day before by telephone about the conflict with Kiev, the Kremlin press service reported.

‘When exchanging views on the internal crisis in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin outlined approaches to a political settlement based on the Minsk Accords package’, the text states.

Both leaders discussed in detail the situation of bilateral relations, in addition to other issues on the international agenda.

Biden suggested considering holding a summit meeting with Putin in the foreseeable future, easing tensions at one of the worst moments of their relationship since the Cold War, according to analysts. (Prensa Latina)