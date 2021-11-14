Cuba is a nation of peace and does not give in to pressure, blackmail

Havana, Nov 14.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed that his country has always argued for peace, solidarity and friendship, but will not give in to pressure, blackmail and external interference.

The Cuban head of state stated that his nation champions the genuine socialist project, taking its people´s interests as a basis.

Plus, Díaz-Canel pointed out that this is a Revolution that would not survive the mistake of neglecting its protection, “that is why we are going to the Moncada drill and the National Defense Day to strengthen and keep our sovereignty.”

We are a nation open to dialogue, we seek to continue expanding spaces for debate and popular participation, but we are closed to pressure, blackmail and foreign interference.

“Cuba lives because its children want and each one is responsible for building up the future we aspire to,” the Cuban president stressed.

During his TV appearance, the president stressed that peace along with the ideological and economic battle are Cuba’s top priorities.

(Prensa Latina)