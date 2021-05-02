Cuba grabs attention with its Habanos World Days

Havana, May 2.- The Habanos World Days digital event for cigar smokers next week puts Cuba once again among the first steps of attention in the global tobacco industry market.

Smokers and people related to this area, have their eyes on the event, where data from the industry of this type on the island will be presented, and the outstanding news, facing the world market.

Precisely, the Cuban authorities indicated at the time that despite the problem generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the exports of cigars continue, with changes in their way of distribution, and instead of using the air route, they use shipping companies .

Now, the aforementioned call will meet from May 4 to 6, a virtual version to overcome the necessary restrictions imposed by the pandemic, they officially reported. For this occasion, the electronic version is called Habanos World Days.

According to Habanos, S. A., the registrations are still open through its page (habanosworlddays.com). The occasion is dedicated to the 55 years since the Cohiba brand was created. In this way, the call will serve to exclusively know some of the presentations for 2021.

The program stands out with Habanos Premier, presentations and videos that will be shown exclusively at a specified date and time. From their live publication, they will be accessible on the platform itself to be seen by smokers from any country.

They will also develop a Virtual Fair with a stand where Habanos S.A. will exhibit some of its novelties of the year. Major companies from the Premium tobacco, accessories and luxury goods sector will participate. (Prensa Latina)