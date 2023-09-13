Cuba gets ready for G77+China Summit

At the facilities of the International Conference Center, the Palco Hotel, the Pabexpo fairgrounds, the El Palenque restaurant and the Cubanacán Hall (El Laguito), organizational actions are taking place to welcome participants, according to the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

In addition, the José Martí international airport has adjusted its operations to facilitate air flow in response to the arrivals of presidents and top figures in the Cuban capital.

The event will be attended by Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Abdelatif Rashid (Iraq), Mahmud Abbas (Palestine), João Lourenço (Angola), Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), and Xiomara Castro (Honduras).

The heads of State of Bolivia, Luis Arce; Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi; Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith; Equatorial Guinea, Obiang Nguema, and the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, also confirmed their participation.

In addition, senior officials such as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres; the secretary general of the International Communications Union, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, and the director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu, will attend the event. Cuba assumed the pro tempore presidency of the G77 in January, the first time that it has led this mechanism of cooperation. (Take the Prensa Latina)