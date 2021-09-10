Cuba exceeds 15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

Havana, Sep 10.- A total of 15,242,020 doses of Cuban-made Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered in the country, the Health Ministry (MINSAP) reported.

According to the latest report from MINSAP, 6,104,513 people have received at least the first dose of one of the vaccines, which represents 54.5 percent of the country’s population (11.3 million approximately).

This indicator is above the world average, since only 41.3 percent of the world’ s population has had the initial inoculation, according to the information platform ‘Our World in Data’.

Of the more than six million Cubans mentioned above, 4,954,245 people have received the second dose, while and 4,17,907 citizens have completed the entire vaccination scheme (three doses).