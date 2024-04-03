Cuba denounces US double standard on human rights

Havana, Apr 3.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez accused the United States this Tuesday of maintaining a double standard policy on human rights that discriminates against sectors of Cuban society.

According to Rodríguez, Washington proclaims itself as a universal human rights defender, while his country lacks a federal legislation to protect LGBTIQ+ people from all forms of discrimination.

The head of Cuban diplomacy ratified his complaint on his X account, and described it as a “widely known” policy due to the double standard in its application depending on the ideological sign of the country accused by the White House.

The foreign minister also wrote on X that the Cuban State acknowledges and guarantees the enjoyment and the inalienable, indescribable, indivisible, universal, and interdependent exercise of human rights.

It is under the principles of progressiveness, equality, and non-discrimination of people, while respect for them is compulsory for everyone in Cuba, Rodríguez stressed.

In 2023, Cuba was elected for the fifth time a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, a body composed of 47 countries that are responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights across the world. (Taken from Prensa Latina)