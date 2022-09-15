Cuba demands in Geneva cessation of unilateral coercive measures

In an interactive dialogue with the special rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures, Alena Douhan, the Cuban diplomat denounced these actions directly attack the sovereignty of States, harm developing countries in particular and seriously hinder their efforts for economic and social development.

Likewise, they affect the promotion of the enjoyment of human rights of their peoples, and should not be considered as “sanctions”, but as what they are, criminal unilateral acts of blockade and indiscriminate economic warfare, used by the powerful to try to achieve geopolitical objectives. , he underlined.

Quintanilla recalled in the forum that Cuba is one of the countries targeted by these actions, which although they do not succeed in subduing the people, they cause a lot of damage and suffering, constituting severe violations of human rights.

We reiterate the denunciation and rejection of the United States blockade, which affects all sectors of life in my country, every day, for more than 60 years, he stressed.

The island’s ambassador to UN-Geneva, repudiated the economic damage accumulated by a siege that year after year the international community calls for its end in the United Nations General Assembly, and described the human impact of this hostile policy as incalculable.

Washington intensified its blockade in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic with at least 50 measures, of the 243 adopted by the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) to increase suffocation on the Antillean nation, almost all of them maintained by his successor in office. White HouseJoseph Biden,

“The blockade is the most severe and prolonged system of unilateral coercive measures that has been applied against any country in history. Its ultimate goal is to impose a foreign political system on Cuba, to which we will never return, and thus strengthen the agenda of imperial domination, in Latin America and the Caribbean, synthesized in the so-called Monroe Doctrine,” said Quintanilla.

However, he ratified before the Human Rights Council that the island will not bow in the face of aggression and threats.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)