Cuba continues recovery after Hurricane Ian

In Pinar del Río, the hardest-hit province, 75,994 houses and buildings suffered damage of varying severity, of which 8,439 were total collapses.

As for the power grid, 23.82 percent of the population already has electrical service and to this moment, only circuits in the municipal capitals have been recovered, the Presidency of the Republic reported on its website.

According to the president of the Defense Council of Pinar del Río, 316 homes were recovered by Thursday, 75 percent of landlines and 85 percent of mobile phone service have been restored, and the distribution of basic basket and other additional foods that have arrived in the territory is ongoing.

As reported at the meeting, all the electrical service circuits in Havana affected by the hurricane have already been recovered and the problems associated with the water supply to the population have been solved.Artemisa will receive new brigades of linemen from Havana and Matanzas in order to advance in the recovery of electricity.

