Cuba congratulates workers of Children’s Nurseries

The nation’s Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, also congratulated all the professionals who, with their daily work, keep alive one of the most genuine and noble works of the Revolution.

The Children’s Nurseries, created on April 10, 1961 by the heroine Vilma Espín, were born with the purpose for caring children who have not yet reached school age, so as to help ease up working mothers’ burden.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)