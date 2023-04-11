Cuba congratulates workers of Children’s Nurseries
Havana, Apr 11.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the workers of Children’s Nurseries on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the founding of these institutions.
The nation’s Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, also congratulated all the professionals who, with their daily work, keep alive one of the most genuine and noble works of the Revolution.
The Children’s Nurseries, created on April 10, 1961 by the heroine Vilma Espín, were born with the purpose for caring children who have not yet reached school age, so as to help ease up working mothers’ burden.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)