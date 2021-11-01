Cuba closes its participation in Mexico’s 49th Cervantino Festival

Guanajuato, Mexico, Nov 1st.- Cuba closes today its participation as guest of honor at the 49th International Cervantino Festival in Mexico with the last concert by multi-instrumentalist Alain Perez and his Quintet Jazz.

Cuban musician Alain Perez will bring his “Viaje” (Travel) show to the El Trasnoche stage, where he will give a sample of the Cuban musical revolution.

Jazz, fusion and improvisation will stand out in his proposal, which will join flamenco and rumba to masterfully closed the encounter that embraced the new normality in its current edition distinguished by over 80 online and face-to-face activities.

For 2022, the multicultural event is dedicated to South Korea and Mexico City as the guests of honor of the 50th edition, as the organizers confirmed on a press briefing held in Guanajuato, the usual venue and epicenter of the event.

Turning 50 is an ideal occasion to rethink the future and the direction, Cervantino director Maryana Aymerichm affirmed as she presented the upcoming guests. And celebrating half a century of one of the world’s most important cultural festivals suggests a great future,” she noted.

This year, the lineup of the famous festival virtually transmitted a score of actions dedicated to dance, theater, opera, music, and many activities for children, youth, literature, film, academia and visual arts.

(Prensa Latina)