Cuba begins days against homophobia and transphobia

Havana, May 5.- Cuba is celebrating to May 30 the 14th edition of the Conference against Homophobia and Transphobia, under the slogan ‘All rights for all people.’

According to the National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX), due to the epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, a virtual program for academic dialogue, social activism and artistic initiatives is planned.

The aim is to make visible and fight all kinds of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, the institution emphasized.

Among the activities is the holding on May 6 of a forum-debate in Juventud Rebelde newspaper, with the theme ‘Deconstructing myths about homo-parental families and couples’, and another, on May 12, on Cubadebate website, focused on ‘Constitution and sexual rights in Cuba: progress and main challenges’.

Similarly, the panel ‘Diverse families: stories of non-hegemonic lives’ will take place on May 15, while, two days later, on May 17, there will be a lecture about the National Program for Women’s Advancement and opportunities to confront homophobia and transphobia.

This edition occurs in a particular setting due to the enactment, in 2019, of the current constitutional text, which protects guarantees of LGBTI people (Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender and Intersex), with the regulation of the principle of equality and not discrimination.

CENESEX has organized this kind of event since 2008, with the purpose of contributing to the comprehensive sex education and recognizing the rights of all people without distinction, as an exercise of equity and social justice. (Prensa Latina)