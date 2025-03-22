Cuba attends inauguration ceremony of Namibia’s president

Marrero attended the official ceremony on behalf of the Cuban government and the Communist Party of Cuba, which maintains close ties with the South West Africa People’s Organization (Swapo) party, led by Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The ceremony was held on a significant date, as Namibia commemorates 35 years of its independence, an event in which the Caribbean nation played an important role together with Angola and which has been a sediment for the friendship between the two countries.

At the event, the Namibian president expressed that she will work for the empowerment of the national population and the improvement of their quality of life, for which she will have among her priorities the provision of services, the modernization of infrastructure and the diversification of the economy.

Other areas that she will address include rural development, through investment in agriculture, and the promotion of mutually beneficial trade relations at the global level, as well as work on improving healthcare and education.

The first woman to assume the Namibian presidency won the seventh general election last November, where she won 57 percent of the total votes of two million voters. (Take from Prensa Latina)