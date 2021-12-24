Cuba and Kuwait willing to develop cooperation ties

Havana, Dec 24.- Cuba and Kuwait ratified on Thursday their will to develop economic, commercial and cooperation ties for the benefit of both peoples.

This was confirmed in a meeting in this capital by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean nation, Bruno Rodríguez, and the ambassador of the Arab country, Mohammed Fadel Khalaf, who is finishing his mission in Havana.

As reported in his official Twitter account by the owner, the participants in the meeting highlighted “with satisfaction the positive state of bilateral relations.”

The ties between Cuba and Kuwait include the signing of various agreements in the fields of health, the environment, investment protection, the economy and culture.

This year, health professionals belonging to the Henry Reeve brigade contributed to the Covid-19 confrontation in the territory of the Persian Gulf.

(Prensa Latina)