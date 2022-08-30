Cuba and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea celebrate relations

The historic leaders of both nations: Fidel Castro Ruz, of Cuba, and Kim Il Sung, of Democratic Korea, were the ones who promoted the establishment of ties, which transcended the political and governmental scene to extend to the two peoples.

Since August 29, 1960, the relations maintained the highest level, expressed in the visits of several Cuban leaders to DPRK territory and vice versa.

Commander Ernesto Che Guevara (1960), Army General Raúl Castro (1966), Fidel Castro himself (1986), and current President Miguel Díaz-Canel (2018) top the list of prominent Cuban figures who visited the Asian nation.

Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés, in a speech to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations, described the ties as friendship, cooperation, and solidarity.

He then stressed that both nations have held high the flag of socialism, despite unilateral measures that hinder their development, and work to achieve the best for their peoples.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)