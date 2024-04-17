China, first nation to translate Cuban Constitution into its language (+Photos)

Zhu highlighted the contributions by Zhang Tuo, former Chinese Ambassador to Cuba and vice president of the China-Latin America Friendship Association, who reviewed the translation and made nearly 100 suggestions.

“The Cuban Constitution not only brings together the common will and fundamental interests of the Cuban people but also is a document that embodies the socialist spirit of the Rule of Law and the concept of national governance,” he said.

Cuban Ambassador to China, Alberto Blanco, reviewed elements of his country’s constitutional history, from the proclamation in Guáimaro of the first Constitution of the Republic on April 10, 1869, to the current Constitution approved in 2019. (Take from Prensa Latina)