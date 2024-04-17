miércoles, abril 17, 2024
China, first nation to translate Cuban Constitution into its language (+Photos)

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz
Beijing, Apr 17.- China became the first country in the world to translate the current Cuban Constitution into its language, “a powerful demonstration of the special friendship” between the two nations.
Zhu Jianhua, director of the Publishing House of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and responsible for the publication of the Constitution and its presentation at the Cuban Embassy in this country, made this remarks and stated that successive ambassadors, several diplomats from the Cuban Embassy, and friends from the Cuban legislative and judicial branches contributed their wisdom to the accuracy of the translation.

Zhu highlighted the contributions by Zhang Tuo, former Chinese Ambassador to Cuba and vice president of the China-Latin America Friendship Association, who reviewed the translation and made nearly 100 suggestions.

“The Cuban Constitution not only brings together the common will and fundamental interests of the Cuban people but also is a document that embodies the socialist spirit of the Rule of Law and the concept of national governance,” he said.

Cuban Ambassador to China, Alberto Blanco, reviewed elements of his country’s constitutional history, from the proclamation in Guáimaro of the first Constitution of the Republic on April 10, 1869, to the current Constitution approved in 2019. (Take from Prensa Latina)

