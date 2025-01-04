Cambodia and Cuba to celebrate 65 years of exemplary friendship

This was made clear during the courtesy visit paid by the Cuban ambassador here, Milena Zaldívar, to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom, Prak Sokhonn.

During the fraternal meeting, the head of Cambodian diplomacy highlighted the recent commemoration of the 66th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. He reiterated his country’s firm commitment to strengthening the traditional relationship of friendship and good cooperation with the island.

Zaldívar, meanwhile, highlighted the Cambodian government’s invariable position of rejecting the unjust and illegal economic, commercial, and financial blockade by the United States, and its strong support for the international demand to exclude Cuba from the arbitrary list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.

Both parties acknowledged the historic ties between the two countries, emphasizing their excellent dialogue and cooperation in the multilateral sphere, and the numerous expressions of solidarity that have characterized their relationship for over six decades making their bilateral ties a model of exemplary friendship. (Take from Prensa Latina)