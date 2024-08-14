Bolivians honor Fidel Castro

Organized by the Guevara-Bolivia Movement on the 98th birthday of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, this August 13, the debate will also address his performance as an example and anti-imperialist and internationalist leader.

In the context of Fidel´s birthday, Bolivian doctors and Cuban residents gathered at the Cuban Embassy in La Paz this weekend.

Dozens of Bolivian professionals who graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba, along with their families, members of the Cuban community in Bolivia, and officials of the diplomatic mission fraternized in a cultural-political evening led by Charge d’Affaires Yohanelis Gutierrez.

On behalf of the graduates, Dr. Alidson Gomez, president of the Bolivian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba-La Paz, recalled the experiences of the current health professionals in the island with their professors and in many homes where they were fraternally welcomed by the population.

The Cuban State Mission in Bolivia highlighted that this anniversary is being commemorated two years before the 100th birthday of Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926-November 25, 2016). (Take from Prensa Latina)