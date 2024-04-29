Bolivian Foreign Minister begins official program in China

La Paz, Apr 29.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, Celinda Sosa, began an official visit to the People’s Republic of China in compliance with an invitation from her counterpart, Wang Yi.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that the minister will visit the cities of Beijing and Shanghai from this Monday until April 30th to strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation in strategic spheres.

During her stay in China, Sosa will address an agenda that includes cooperation issues in areas such as tourism, technology, energy, and other sectors of mutual interest.

China and Bolivia consider this an important milestone on the international agenda, regarding diplomatic ties between both States, strengthened by talks at the highest levels.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to China has as its immediate precedent her official visit to Russia and reaffirms Bolivia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and constructive dialogue on the global stage. Speaking at the Chinese embassy in La Paz, Sosa reassured the commitment to consolidate bilateral ties with this country she described as a sister nation.

Sosa highlighted that the Government of President Luis Arce is characterized by the construction of the economy for living well towards industrialization with import substitution, and mentioned in this regard the agreements signed between Chinese companies and Bolivian Lithium Deposits.

China’s ambassador to Bolivia, Wang Liang, in turn, highlighted the strategic relationship which is experiencing sustainable and stable development between the two nations, contributing to the consolidation of Bolivia’s economy. “We are satisfied with the close collaboration and reciprocal support maintained by both parties on relevant issues on the international agenda (…),” the diplomat said. (Taken from Prensa Latina)