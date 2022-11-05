Blue Diamond starts up operations on Cayo Largo, Cuba

Owned by Cuba’s Gran Caribe Group and run by the Canadian company, Cayo Largo is booming from now on, the organizers of the opening ceremony told Prensa Latina.

On this occasion, four of 11 renovated properties on Cayo Largo will open their doors to later expand the lodging situation in that destination.

With a wide range of hospitality concepts including entertainment and upgraded rooms, the hotels Memories Cayo Largo and Starfish Cayo Largo, and The villas Linda Mar and Marina will be the first establishments to welcome guests.

It is the first step for a major change in the hospitality industry in this region, which confirms the strength of Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba and the destination for unique vacations, Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba General Management Mohamad Fawzi noted.

He added that the project includes a total of 1,348 rooms, including four all-inclusive resorts and a group of seven individual villas that will open gradually and are ready for the winter.

The Canadian company runs more than 45 hotels, with more than 18,000 rooms in eight countries in the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean.

