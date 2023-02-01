Bangladesh stresses willingness to boost ties with Cuba

At the meeting, held on Monday, the Bangladeshi dignitary referred to the historic relations and bilateral collaboration, a diplomatic source said.

Hamid recalled the meeting held in 1973 between the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, considered the father of Bangladesh, at which both statesmen forged the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The Cuban ambassador thanked the Bangladeshi Government for its traditional position in support of the Caribbean island’s resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to demand an end to the unjust and criminal blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than six decades.

Simancas also recalled the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on January 25, 1973.

Later, the Cuban diplomat was received by the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, with whom he agreed on the two countries’ interest in identifying more areas of cooperation.

The ambassador delivered a congratulatory message from Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations.

