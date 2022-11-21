Argentinean activist Hebe de Bonafini passes away

For his part, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero expressed gratitude for the tireless struggle of those who never ceased in the search for justice. Until victory forever, the head of Argentinean diplomacy stated.

In turn, the Secretariat of Human Rights expressed its deep regret for the death of an emblematic figure in Argentina and the world.

After the disappearance of two of her children during the last civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983), Hebe shared with the Mothers a fate of actions against impunity for crimes of State terrorism, resisting silence and oblivion, it said.

Her life and work, her example of commitment to popular causes, constitute a legacy that will always accompany us, guiding us on the path of defending human rights, memory, truth and justice, but also the fight against impunity and neoliberalism, the Secretariat added in its communiqué.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)