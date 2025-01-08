Argentine museum hosts four-day tribute to Ernesto Guevara

As part of the program, the museum, attached to the Argentine State Workers’ Association (ATE) and located in San Martin de los Andes, will participate in “La Noche de las Artes” (The Night of Arts) with a stand where a replica of the motorcycle, nicknamed La Poderosa, on which Guevara and his buddy Alberto Granado toured Latin America, will be on display.

The institution will also screen an interview with Calica Ferrer, filmed at the Retiro railway station in Buenos Aires, from where he left with Guevara in July 1953.

A film with the testimony of Juan Martin, the youngest member of the Guevara de la Serna family, will also be shown.

Visitors could also enjoy the film “Diarios de Motocicleta” (Motorcycle Diaries-2004), in which Granado collaborated, and where the replica of the Norton 500 motorcycle was used in the movie. (Take from Prensa Latina)