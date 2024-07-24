Argentine journalists lament death of Cuba’s Jose Dos Santos

In a letter to the Union of Cuban Journalists, CAPAC noted that the physical loss of the renowned professional has caused immense pain in those who knew him and witnessed his deep love for and commitment to the Revolution and its people.

A comrade, a man, a friend, he is gone, but he leaves us his legacy of ethics and morals, an example for the new generations of journalists, the letter stated.

From these distant latitudes, we accompany his family and his colleagues at this moment.

It is a real loss for Cuba. Receive the condolences of CAPAC, the text concluded.

Born in 1947, Dos Santos began his working life in 1969 at the Latin American news agency Prensa Latina, where he held various responsibilities, including chief correspondent in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) and the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG).

He was also Prensa Latina’s vice president for Information (1984-1993), and reported, as special envoy, international events such as Fidel Castro’s visits to Ecuador, Venezuela, Brazil, and the then Soviet Union, as well as Ibero-American and Non-Aligned Movement summits. (Take from Prensa Latina)